Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University4 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,549 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
PM tasks BOI to bring further EoDB for more investment, businesses4 minutes ago
-
DC emphasize state should support orphans like mother4 minutes ago
-
PHA’s ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ festival to continue till May 1114 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid vows commitment to transparent governance14 minutes ago
-
KP govt to impose road use charge on vehicles registered outside province24 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to complete development schemes timely24 minutes ago
-
8 power pilferers booked24 minutes ago
-
Tank Police apprehend accused, recover ammunition24 minutes ago
-
500 wheelchairs distributed among persons with disability24 minutes ago
-
KP govt appoints pro-vice chancellors for four govt universities34 minutes ago