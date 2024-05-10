Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

