Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

