Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has urged people to extend cooperation to the staff of the company for removal of offal after sacrifices on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a press release issued here, the officials of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has urged masses to extend their fully cooperation to the workers of the company in disposing of waste of animals and offal after sacrifices on the occasion of three days of Eid-ul-Azha.
It said that leaving remains and offal of sacrificial offal on roads and street caused garbage heaps.
It said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company would provide plastic bags to every house free of cost to place sacrificial animals’ offal in them in order to dispose off them properly.
