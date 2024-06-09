Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
