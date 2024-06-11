Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature of 44 centigrade and the lowest temperature of 31 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
