Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The local Meteorological Department has forecast dry-to-partly-cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature of 46 Celsius and the lowest temperature of 30 Celsius were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The same weather conditions have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

