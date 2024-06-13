Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest temperature of 30 centigrade and the lowest temperature of 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

