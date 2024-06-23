Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
