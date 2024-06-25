Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
