Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
