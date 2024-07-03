Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with
chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature was recorded 43 degrees celsius and the minimum 29 degrees
celsius during the last 24 hours.
In the next 36 hours, a spell of rain is expected in the division.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers stress harmony at unity conferencefew seconds
-
Flag March held to maintain law & order during Muharram7 seconds ago
-
Four profiteers held10 seconds ago
-
Water inflow in rivers jumps to 487,600 cusecs13 seconds ago
-
Pakistan consumes 55 bn plastic bags at expected 15% increase in usage annually: Sherry19 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case13 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights enduring US-Pakistan friendship on occasion of US Independence Day20 minutes ago
-
HEC invites application under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme30 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly visits Ayub Teaching Hospital to review healthcare facilities40 minutes ago
-
PO held in muzaffargarh40 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Tajik energy minister40 minutes ago
-
Mentally ill woman renders her three kids injured40 minutes ago