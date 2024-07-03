Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with

chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 43 degrees celsius and the minimum 29 degrees

celsius during the last 24 hours.

In the next 36 hours, a spell of rain is expected in the division.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

13 minutes ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

20 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

24 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

15 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

15 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan