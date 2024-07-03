Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with

chances of rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 43 degrees celsius and the minimum 29 degrees

celsius during the last 24 hours.

In the next 36 hours, a spell of rain is expected in the division.