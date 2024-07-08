Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

41 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

1 hour ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan