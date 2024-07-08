Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.