Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 36 degree centigrade and the lowest 27 degrees centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region,stated press release issued here on Tuesday.