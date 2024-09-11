Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

According to local Met office,the highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.