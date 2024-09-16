Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over northern and western parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and minimum was 26.5°C.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal holy month for all Muslims: Lehri2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II conducted at NCTC12 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) held at PAC12 minutes ago
-
KU seminar urges creating awareness for protecting ozone layer, environment12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses tight security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Naran Police Station, issues new directives12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi22 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO review arrangements of Eid Milad un Nabi procession route22 minutes ago
-
PHC to organise awareness seminar on dengue treatment32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India32 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law, order32 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Lasbela coaches collision42 minutes ago