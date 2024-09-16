Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over northern and western parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and minimum was 26.5°C.