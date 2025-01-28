Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials noted a shallow westerly wave over the western and upper regions of the country.

While most plains will remain cold and dry. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may see cloudy weather with rain, wind, or snowfall.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -11°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 6.4°C and a maximum of 25°C.