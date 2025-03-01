Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Saturday while MET office predicted

similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said a westerly wave was hovering over several parts of the country and will

remain there for a couple of days.

The minimum temperature in Lahore was 15 degrees centigrade while the maximum was

19 degrees centigrade.