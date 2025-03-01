Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Saturday while MET office predicted
similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said a westerly wave was hovering over several parts of the country and will
remain there for a couple of days.
The minimum temperature in Lahore was 15 degrees centigrade while the maximum was
19 degrees centigrade.
Recent Stories
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during prayers6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar, reviews arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Decision to introduce new policy to maintain discipline in PU hostels16 minutes ago
-
PM greets Muslims at start of Ramadan36 minutes ago
-
Karachi bar's president warns of resumption of protest sit-in if SSP not transferred36 minutes ago
-
Heer Ranjha star Ejaz Durrani remembered on fourth death anniversary37 minutes ago
-
New Polio case reported from Sindh47 minutes ago
-
Two lives lost, one injured in separate motorcycle accidents in Attock56 minutes ago
-
Cockfighting gamblers busted in Attock raid56 minutes ago
-
Another brave Constable died in exchange of firing in Kacha with Docoits56 minutes ago
-
Government prioritizing performance over rhetoric: Barrister Aqeel56 minutes ago