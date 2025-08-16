Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather prevailed in the city on Saturday with the MET Office forecasting

similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains could trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pothohar region and northeastern Punjab. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt traffic in vulnerable hilly areas, including Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and parts of KP.

The forecast also cautioned that heavy downpours, windstorms and lightning might damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Citizens, travelers and tourists were advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather alerts.

According to the MET Office, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, with moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrating the upper parts of the country, while a westerly trough is also influencing the region.

Rainfall was reported in Sialkot, Okara, Takht Bai, Dir and Kotli.

Nokundi and Sibbi recorded the highest temperature at 43°C, while Lahore’s maximum temperature

stood at 32°C.