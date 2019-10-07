Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 32 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.