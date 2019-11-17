Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27 centigrade and 16 centigrade degrees during last 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.