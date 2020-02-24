Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature has been forecast as 23 Centigrade and the minimum temperature was recorded as 12 Centigrade degrees for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.