Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 36 degree celsius and 19 degree celsius, respectively on Friday.

The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.