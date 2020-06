BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 46 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 Centigrade was expected in the city during the next 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region for next 24 hours.