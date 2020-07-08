UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 41 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 degree centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

