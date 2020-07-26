UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.3 degree centigrade and 30.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 05:28 am and set at 19:13 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

