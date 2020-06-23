UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:16 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

18 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

2 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

2 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.