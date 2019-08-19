UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:25 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 40 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 Centigrade degrees were expected for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive in Bannu from Aug 26

5 seconds ago

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: su ..

6 seconds ago

Kasur administration advise to take necessary emer ..

7 minutes ago

:Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to visit ..

17 minutes ago

Indian forces molesting women, girls in IoK: Repor ..

12 seconds ago

Govt attaches due importance for building mega dam ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.