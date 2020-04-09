Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain during next 24 hours for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain during next 24 hours for city.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 33 and 16 degrees centigrade for next 12 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for remaining part of the region.