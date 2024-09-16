Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy is predicted for Karachi.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
