Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is predicted in coastal areas including Karachi.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held over hoax call12 minutes ago
-
Teachers real architects of society: CM12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested12 minutes ago
-
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major methamphetamine (Ice) smuggling attempt at chakri motorway toll plaza32 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life in Mardan32 minutes ago
-
WSSC promises better municipal services to people of DIKhan32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit42 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziri ..42 minutes ago
-
Two children die as wall collapses in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
PM pays tributes to security forces for killing six Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan2 hours ago
-
CEO Health leads anti-dengue campaigns2 hours ago