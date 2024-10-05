Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is predicted in coastal areas including Karachi.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

