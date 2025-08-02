Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The meteorological department, on Thursday, forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of Sindh on Sunday while partly cloudy weather is likely in coastal areas with chances of drizzle.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast that hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely in coastal areas of Sindh with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi division and Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro districts during next 24 hours.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan