Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The meteorological department, on Thursday, forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of Sindh on Sunday while partly cloudy weather is likely in coastal areas with chances of drizzle.

However, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely in coastal areas of Sindh with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi division and Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro districts during next 24 hours.