Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province for next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts Similarly, the Met Office predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of KP.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.

