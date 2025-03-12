Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a new westerly wave was expected to enter the country till March 16, 2025.

They said the minimum temperature in the city was 20°C while maximum was 26°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 90, which came in the category of moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 6 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

