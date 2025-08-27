Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy weather prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to officials, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, while monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal continue to penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

They added that most parts of the country would remain hot and humid, though isolated rain, wind, or thundershowers are expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pothohar region.

Rainfall was reported from several cities, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mangla, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Kotli, Rawalakot, and Malam Jabba.

The day’s highest temperature was recorded in Nokkundi at 44°C, while Lahore registered 34°C.