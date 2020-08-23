UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38. 5 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively.

Humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at  5 pm during last 24 hours.

  It said sun will rise at 05:44 am and set at 18:49 pm on Monday.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

16 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

1 hour ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.