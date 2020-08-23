Partly cloudy weather forecast for next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38. 5 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively.

Humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm during last 24 hours.

It said sun will rise at 05:44 am and set at 18:49 pm on Monday.

APP /sak