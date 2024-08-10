Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted partly cloudy or humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind or thundershower is predicted in isolated places in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki.
Moreover, light rain or thunderstorms in isolated places in coastal areas. Mainly, cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.
