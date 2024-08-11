Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy or humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is predicted in isolated places in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dadu.

Mainly, partly cloudy or humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.