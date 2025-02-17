Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry and partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.
