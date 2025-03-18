Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, partly cloudy and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

