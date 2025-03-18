Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, partly cloudy and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly Cloudy weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Boy killed,another injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Court awards death penalty to accused2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 181 illegal commercial buildings12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures12 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with narcotics22 minutes ago
-
Woman among five dacoits arrested,items recovered22 minutes ago
-
Zakat,Ushr chairman holds open court22 minutes ago
-
Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh32 minutes ago
-
PM to undertake an official visit to KSA on March 19-2242 minutes ago
-
11 arrested on gambling charges42 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan1 hour ago