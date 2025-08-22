Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin.

Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is predicted in the province