Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin.

Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is predicted in the province

