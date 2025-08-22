Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind or thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin.
Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is predicted in the province
