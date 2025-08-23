Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Padidan, Badin and their surrounding areas during evening or niight. Mainly, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

