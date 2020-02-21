Partly cloudy weather forecast in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature has been forecast as 21 degrees Centigrade and the minimum temperature was expected to be 12 Centigrade degrees for next 24 hours in city.

Met Office predicted dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.