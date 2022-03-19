UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In KP: Met Office

Published March 19, 2022

Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in next 24 hours.

However rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbotabad during this time span.

In last 24 hours humidity in Peshawar was recorded at 77%, Meteorological Department said.

Rain fall recorded in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during this time span was four mm in Peshawar, four mm in Kalam, 24 mm in Malam Jabba, 21 mm in Mohmand and 21 mm in Mardan, Meteorological Department said.

Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 16 °C and a maximum of 34 °C during this time period.

