Partly cloudy weather forecast in most upper parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast partly cloudy in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast partly cloudy in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, hot weather in most plain areas of the country is expected.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and likely to persist during next 2 to 3 days, the MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C) : Padidan, Mohenjo-Daro 44, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri 43, Dadu, Larkana, Sakrand and Sukkur 42.