Partly cloudy weather in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said a westerly wave was hovering over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days.

The lowest minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 20°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 81, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 5 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.