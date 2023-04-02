Partly cloudy weather in most districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :There is chance of partly cloudy weather in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the official of the Department of Meteorology KP said here Sunday.

Giving details about the weather in KP, the official said that Chitral, Dir, Swat, Bunir, Abbottabad, Khyber, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Mohmand, and Kohistan districts are likely to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers.

He disclosed that during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was 24 mm in Malam Jabba, 17 mm in Saidu Sharif, 15 mm in Balakot and 6 mm in Kakul, Abbottabad. The lowest temperature, he said, was zero in Parachinar, 2 in Malam Jabba and 3 in Kalam while Dir recorded 7 degrees, Chitral 10, Saidu Sharif 9 and Peshawar 15 degrees Celsius.