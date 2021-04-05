UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Likely For Most Parts Of KP: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely for most parts of KP: Met office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological centre has forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bajaur, Bunner, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Rain recorded in Kalam 10 mm, Pattan 05 mm, Upper Dir, Drosh and Balakot 03 mm (each), Chitral, Mirkhani, Malamjabba and Kakul 02 mm(each), Peshawar city, A/P, Saidu Sharif, Cherat and Parachinar 01 mm(each) during the last 24 hours.

While minimum temperature recorded 01°C in Kalam.

