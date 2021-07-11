UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather conditions with chances of drizzle at morning or night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 °C and 34 to 36 °C, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in the city over next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over upper and central parts of the province, However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division, Thatta and Badin districts during this time duration.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle or light rain is expected along the cost during this time span.

