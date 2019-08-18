Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 30 - 32 degrees centigrade with 65 to 74 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the most parts of Sindh. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected along the coast.