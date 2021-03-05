Partly cloudy weather likely in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and at a few places in Potohar region during evening/night,a MET office reported.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night and likely to persist till Sunday.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -06, Kalam, Gupis, -01 and Astore 00.