UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and at a few places in Potohar region during evening/night,a MET office reported.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night and likely to persist till Sunday.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Leh -06, Kalam, Gupis, -01 and Astore 00.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.